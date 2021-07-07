Market Analysts see Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.51%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Nearly Triples Milwaukee Service in Celebration of First Flights Taking to the Sky.

Spirit to give MKE More Go with New Routes to Cancun, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Phoenix and Tampa in addition to previously announced routes to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.

Spirit Airlines’ (NYSE: SAVE) bright yellow planes touched down in Milwaukee for the first time —carrying good news for travelers and a special gift for one of the region’s most revered charitable organizations. The airline announced more nonstop routes coming soon to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) during its inaugural celebration and presented a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Photos and video available HERE.

Over the last 12 months, SAVE stock rose by 70.69%. The one-year Spirit Airlines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.84. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.32 billion, with 97.78 million shares outstanding and 97.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, SAVE stock reached a trading volume of 2827596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $42.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.17.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 30.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,073 million, or 63.90% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,637,467, which is approximately 3.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,036,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.36 million in SAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $234.24 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 5.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 15,039,350 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 7,398,727 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 46,024,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,462,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,574,156 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,647,968 shares during the same period.