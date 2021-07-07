Market Analysts see GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] traded at a low on 07/06/21, posting a -2.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.06. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX), Lordstown Motors Corp. (NasdaqGS: RIDE), Tricada, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCDA), and XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL).

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2966407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $13.27 billion, with 406.17 million shares outstanding and 63.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 2966407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $43.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 122.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 17.80.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.96, while it was recorded at 34.72 for the last single week of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Earnings analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 33.23%.

Insider trade positions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $4,359 million, or 68.70% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,542,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.18 million in GDRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $117.71 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 31.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 12,196,839 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,768,200 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 111,879,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,844,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,354,172 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,542,427 shares during the same period.