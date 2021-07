Market Analysts see Coupang Inc. [CPNG] falling to $40. Time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.95 at the close of the session, down -1.26%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Coupang Founder Bom Kim Joins CEOs of Starbucks, P&G, Mastercard, IBM, Cisco and Airbnb at FORTUNE Global Forum.

Coupang announced that founder and CEO Bom Kim will be a mainstage speaker at the 2021 FORTUNE Global Forum, which brings together the world’s top business leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the key issues shaping global business.

Kim will be joined by other global industry leaders such as Starbucks President and CEO, Kevin Johnson, Procter & Gamble Chairman, President, and CEO, David Taylor, Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky and Cisco Systems Chairman and CEO, Chuck Robbins.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 3166100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.53, while it was recorded at 41.18 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $48,481 million, or 83.90% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.22 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $4.42 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 1,213,536,740 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,213,537,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,536,740 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.