Goldman slashes price target on BRF S.A. [BRFS] – find out why.

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price plunged by -4.91 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on June 30, 2021 that BRF announces expiration and final results of its cash tender offer for its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030.

BRF S.A. (“BRF”) announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash for up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of Total Consideration (as defined below) of the outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (“Notes”) issued by BRF (the “Offer”).

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). This press release is qualified in its entirety by the previously announced modification to the Offer and the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

A sum of 2239554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.59M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $5.15 and dropped to a low of $4.975 until finishing in the latest session at $5.03.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.45. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $5.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +22.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.49. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to 7.90%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $388 million, or 10.00% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 25,759,820, which is approximately 10.584% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,323,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.9 million in BRFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.2 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 54.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 14,218,457 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,938,293 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 56,953,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,110,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,880,126 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,788 shares during the same period.