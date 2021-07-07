Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Stock trading around $37.14 per share: What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.27%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that UC Center for Public Policies and Minera El Abra Launch Diploma Program for Indigenous Communities in Chile.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

In 2020, the Public Policy Center of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and Minera El Abra launched a new online diploma course to train indigenous community members in the Antofagasta Region.

Over the last 12 months, FCX stock rose by 222.96%. The one-year Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.24. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.36 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.16M shares, FCX stock reached a trading volume of 10228180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $43.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.97, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

FCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 36.80%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,061 million, or 79.10% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 136,810,440, which is approximately 13.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 133,116,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 150,065,600 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 109,411,099 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 873,012,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,132,489,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,430,111 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,281,264 shares during the same period.