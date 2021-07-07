For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], Analyst sees a rise to $269. What next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] slipped around -0.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $223.81 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now 7.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $225.495 and lowest of $221.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 231.26, which means current price is +15.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2237352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $243.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $245, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.96, while it was recorded at 222.13 for the last single week of trading, and 210.32 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 13.45%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $117,066 million, or 80.30% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,077,653, which is approximately -1.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,797,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.47 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.26 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,082 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 22,441,914 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 27,051,068 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 473,567,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,060,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,652,548 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,645,931 shares during the same period.