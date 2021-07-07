For Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.085 during the day while it closed the day at $42.17. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Builders FirstSource expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on July 19, 2021. The Company’s common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol “BLDR” after the transfer.

“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, we felt it was important for our Company to be listed on the NYSE, which is the preferred exchange for our industry,” said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the most respected brands in the world, and as we continue to grow our business, we are excited to be affiliated with this flagship institution.”.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock has also loss -6.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDR stock has declined by -12.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.87% and gained 3.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $8.82 billion, with 206.57 million shares outstanding and 204.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 3312200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BLDR shares from 44 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.58, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 40.97 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,757 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,926,344, which is approximately 5.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,165,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.4 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $660.42 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 13.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 25,118,596 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 40,985,122 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 141,549,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,653,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,679,548 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 16,085,101 shares during the same period.