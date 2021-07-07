Exane BNP Paribas lifts Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] traded at a low on 07/06/21, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.36. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Just Eat Takeaway.com completes acquisition of Grubhub.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET, NASDAQ: GRUB), hereafter the “Company” or “Just Eat Takeaway.com”, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) (“Grubhub”) are pleased to announce the completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-share combination (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction represents Just Eat Takeaway.com’s entry into online food delivery in the United States and builds on the strategic rationale for the Company’s merger with Just Eat plc. As a result of the Transaction, the Enlarged Group is now built around four of the world’s most attractive markets in online food delivery: the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany, increasing the Enlarged Group’s ability to deploy capital and resources to strengthen its competitive positions in all markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2473384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stands at 1.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for GRUB stock reached $19.43 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 632.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 2473384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]?

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

How has GRUB stock performed recently?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Insider trade positions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

128 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 32,681,689 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 48,632,357 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 239,896,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,210,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,974,883 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,451,379 shares during the same period.