Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $44

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] price plunged by -3.96 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Equitable Adds Managed Accounts and Cash Balance Solution to Retirement Plans.

Adds to Robust Suite of Financial Services Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Business Owners.

Research Shows Retirement Remains a Priority for Business Owners and Their Employees.

A sum of 3085945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. Equitable Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $30.705 and dropped to a low of $29.46 until finishing in the latest session at $29.60.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.48. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $43.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EQH stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 18 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.83.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.24, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 10.70%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,357 million, or 99.90% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,828,225, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,797,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 5.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 41,962,433 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 31,342,731 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 344,170,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,476,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,485,193 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,381 shares during the same period.