Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $300

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.15%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Breakthrough results for Jardiance® (empagliflozin) confirm EMPEROR-Preserved as first and only successful trial for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

– The EMPEROR-Preserved phase III trial met its primary endpoint and demonstrated significant risk reduction with Jardiance for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

– Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction has been classified as “the single largest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine”¹ based on prevalence, poor outcomes and absence of clinically proven therapies to date.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 41.06%. The one-year Eli Lilly and Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.57. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.04 billion, with 908.80 million shares outstanding and 857.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 3051856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $231.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $164 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $183, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 62.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.67, while it was recorded at 231.88 for the last single week of trading, and 180.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eli Lilly and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 15.05%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186,898 million, or 83.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 110,302,100, which is approximately -0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,286,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.31 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.91 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 858 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 52,137,757 shares. Additionally, 871 investors decreased positions by around 44,006,496 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 697,747,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,892,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,436,120 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,479,883 shares during the same period.