Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $34.78 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Elanco Foundation Announces Partnership with the JBS Fund.

First external organization to contribute to RestaurAmazônia Project combining cocoa cultivation with cattle raising in the Amazon.

, the Elanco Foundation announces a partnership with the JBS Fund for the Amazon (The Fund) to jointly support the RestaurAmazônia Project, which promotes sustainable farming and environmental conservation in the Amazon. Over the next three years, the Elanco Foundation will provide $450,000 to Solidaridad Network, the international civil society organization managing the project. Funds will support an initiative that combines cocoa cultivation with cattle raising in the State of Pará in Brazil to increase the income of rural farm families, preserve forest areas and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is now 13.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELAN Stock saw the intraday high of $35.09 and lowest of $34.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.53, which means current price is +27.26% above from all time high which was touched on 05/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 2929331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $35.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $29, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.10, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $16,342 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,146,299, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 41,773,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.1 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 49,791,092 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 32,751,062 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 387,312,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,854,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,758,054 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,082,406 shares during the same period.