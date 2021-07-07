China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] is -15.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE: LFC] loss -5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $9.33 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that China Life Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “2020 Form 20-F”), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has made available through its website (www.e-chinalife.com) its 2020 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov. Upon request by any shareholder or ADR holder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

China Life Insurance Company Limited represents 5.65 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.89 billion with the latest information. LFC stock price has been found in the range of $9.29 to $9.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 666.03K shares, LFC reached a trading volume of 2077865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFC shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for China Life Insurance Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for China Life Insurance Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Life Insurance Company Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for LFC stock

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, LFC shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.00 for China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36. China Life Insurance Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for LFC is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.88. Additionally, LFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] managed to generate an average of $542,299 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]

There are presently around $161 million, or 0.90% of LFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFC stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 3,250,000, which is approximately 5.588% of the company’s market cap and around 68.80% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 2,638,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.62 million in LFC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $12.84 million in LFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Life Insurance Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE:LFC] by around 2,813,505 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 538,523 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,878,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,230,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 440,330 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 199,839 shares during the same period.