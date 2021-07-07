Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved down -12.27: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -12.27%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Camber Energy’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Announces Q1 Results.

Subsidiary’s Revenues were $10.49 Million for the Quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions, announced on May 24, 2021 Viking’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Camber Energy Inc. stock is now -27.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.73 and lowest of $0.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +22.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 24962310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 149.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6718, while it was recorded at 0.6762 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9522 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 472,687, which is approximately 47268600% of the company’s market cap and around 4.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 437,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 1,045,057 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 198,629 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 598,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,841,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,987 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 198,628 shares during the same period.