BlackBerry Limited [BB] moved down -1.48: Why It’s Important

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -1.48 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on June 25, 2021 that BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

— Total company revenue of $174 million.

— IoT revenue of $43 million.

A sum of 10381407 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.67M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $12.245 and dropped to a low of $11.82 until finishing in the latest session at $11.99.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.42. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 4.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 4.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Sell rating on BB stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 97.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,656 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 44,046,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.12 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $329.19 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 45,383,043 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 68,903,593 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 107,212,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,499,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,035,690 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 15,701,260 shares during the same period.