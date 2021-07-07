Atotech Limited [ATC] gain 29.82% so far this year. What now?

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] traded at a low on 07/06/21, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.99. The company report on July 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Atotech Limited (NYSE – ATC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Atotech Limited (“Atotech” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ATC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS”) (Nasdaq – MKSI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Atotech shareholders will receive only $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of MKS common stock for each share of Atotech they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Atotech Board breached its fiduciary duties to Atotech shareholders and whether MKS is paying too little for the Company. For example, the implied deal consideration is below the recent 52-week high of $26.67 for the Company’s shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2077516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atotech Limited stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for ATC stock reached $4.84 billion, with 194.66 million shares outstanding and 190.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.53K shares, ATC reached a trading volume of 2077516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $26.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ATC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Atotech Limited [ATC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 25.22 for the last single week of trading.

Atotech Limited [ATC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Atotech Limited [ATC]

There are presently around $4,561 million, or 95.60% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,176,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.35 million in ATC stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $116.86 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 182,505,213 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,505,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,505,213 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.