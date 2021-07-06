Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Stock trading around $10.91 per share: What’s Next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] gained 1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $10.91 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Zynga Celebrates the 2021 Return of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Hit Mobile Game Franchise, Words With Friends.

The Perseverance and Perspicacity of Young Spellers Will Be Honored with Eight-Day ‘Word of the Day’ Takeover in Lead-up to July 8 Finals.

, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced its collaboration with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation’s largest and longest-running education competition, leading up to its highly anticipated 2021 conclusion. From through the Bee’s finals on July 8, the Words With Friends ‘Word of the Day’ will be the winning word from each of the eight 2019 champions and self-proclaimed ‘Octochamps’, who ended the Bee’s most recent circuit with an unprecedented eight-way tie.

Zynga Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.73 billion with the latest information. ZNGA stock price has been found in the range of $10.60 to $10.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.47M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 18630384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZNGA stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZNGA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZNGA stock

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.74.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.63. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of -$191,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 12.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $9,606 million, or 82.40% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,508,952, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 82,655,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.77 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $797.2 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 111,713,209 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 79,718,636 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 689,084,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 880,516,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,765,756 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 21,085,485 shares during the same period.