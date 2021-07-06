XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Stock trading around $43.74 per share: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.75%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2021.

6,565 vehicles delivered in June 2021, a record month with a 617% increase year-over-year.

17,398 vehicles delivered in 2Q 2021, a record quarter with a 439% increase year-over-year.

The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.04 billion, with 793.36 million shares outstanding and 378.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 17694968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $48.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.57, while it was recorded at 44.29 for the last single week of trading, and 36.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$77,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,413 million, or 34.20% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 17,533,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,339,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.69 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $508.67 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 66,880,763 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,367,891 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 86,235,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,484,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,641,768 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,399 shares during the same period.