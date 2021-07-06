why United States Steel Corporation [X] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.39

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.09 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that U. S. Steel to Work with Equinor to Assess Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage Development.

Non-exclusive Collaboration Explores Feasibility of Tri-state Hydrogen Hub.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced execution of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Equinor US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR). Under the MOU, the companies will study the potential for carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) and hydrogen development in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

United States Steel Corporation stock is now 43.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. X Stock saw the intraday high of $24.39 and lowest of $23.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.97, which means current price is +49.35% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.23M shares, X reached a trading volume of 15013075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on X stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 15 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 23.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $4,342 million, or 67.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,325,203, which is approximately 32.879% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,784,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.88 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $270.3 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 23.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 56,087,904 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 11,638,880 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,519,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,245,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,089 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,419,937 shares during the same period.