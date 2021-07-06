why TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.63

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on June 30, 2021 that TEGNA Names Christy Moreno President and General Manager of KING in Seattle.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced that Christy Moreno has been named president and general manager at KING 5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, effective August 2, 2021. Moreno will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as defining and ensuring the station’s organizational goals are met.

A sum of 628389 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. TEGNA Inc. shares reached a high of $19.07 and dropped to a low of $18.785 until finishing in the latest session at $18.81.

The one-year TGNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.88. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $22.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TEGNA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.40.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 14.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.79. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $74,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TGNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,792 million, or 93.00% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,218,956, which is approximately 6.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,657,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.38 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $289.22 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly -9.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 28,773,315 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 25,595,600 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 147,207,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,576,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,404,434 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,907,886 shares during the same period.