why Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.70

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] loss -2.44% or -0.73 points to close at $29.23 with a heavy trading volume of 9168764 shares. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Devon Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced it will report second-quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the second-quarter 2021 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

It opened the trading session at $29.86, the shares rose to $29.97 and dropped to $29.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DVN points out that the company has recorded 87.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -284.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.86M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 9168764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $35.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DVN stock

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.13, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 19.15 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at +1.50. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.50.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.82. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,819,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $16,535 million, or 85.10% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,608,225, which is approximately 17.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,991,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 27.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 111,375,300 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 146,361,516 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 307,938,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,674,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,622,934 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 25,476,552 shares during the same period.