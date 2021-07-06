why APi Group Corporation [APG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.40

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.57. The company report on June 23, 2021 that APi Group Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, or “APi” or the “Company”) announced that it has closed its previously announced private offering by APi Group DE, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of the Company’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, as well as for transaction fees and expenses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 631691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of APi Group Corporation stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for APG stock reached $4.34 billion, with 192.00 million shares outstanding and 179.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 922.62K shares, APG reached a trading volume of 631691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APi Group Corporation [APG]?

Barclays have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for APi Group Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on APG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has APG stock performed recently?

APi Group Corporation [APG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, APG shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.11, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.27.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.97. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of -$11,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for APi Group Corporation [APG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for APi Group Corporation [APG]

There are presently around $3,121 million, or 77.60% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,333,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,936,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.46 million in APG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $225.1 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly 6.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APi Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 20,467,364 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,387,247 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 117,841,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,696,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,149,925 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,153 shares during the same period.