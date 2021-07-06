why Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, up 12.95%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Allied Esports Launches AE Studios to Expand Original Content Development and Production Services.

Growing Demand for Digital Content and Storytelling Outside of Tournament Gameplay to Drive New Division.

New Celebrity Golf Show CelebriTee Showdown to Stream Live on Twitch Sports Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. PDT Through July 21.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock is now 60.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AESE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.31, which means current price is +83.60% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 921.80K shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 7250832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AESE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AESE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.10% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 517,789, which is approximately 33.247% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 131,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in AESE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.24 million in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 141.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 416,948 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 317,506 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 264,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,477 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 283,522 shares during the same period.