Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] closed the trading session at $45.07 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.84, while the highest price level was $45.41. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) released information about the sources of ’s distribution in a Notice provided to shareholders. The full text of the Notice is available below and on the Wells Fargo Asset Management website.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.34 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.78M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 13221611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $49.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $40 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31.50 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 119.82.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.66, while it was recorded at 45.27 for the last single week of trading, and 34.79 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.11.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,918 million, or 71.30% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.78 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.93 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 917 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 246,048,969 shares. Additionally, 829 investors decreased positions by around 223,220,759 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 2,435,497,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,904,767,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,331,098 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 53,340,732 shares during the same period.