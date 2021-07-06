UBS lifts Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] loss -1.82% or -0.18 points to close at $9.72 with a heavy trading volume of 7302880 shares. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Cenovus releases 2020 environmental, social & governance data report.

Report demonstrates ongoing commitment to transparent disclosure.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has published its 2020 environmental, social & governance (ESG) data report, the first for the company following its combination with Husky Energy Inc. on January 1, 2021. This report is one of several important sustainability milestones for Cenovus this year and highlights the ESG metrics for each legacy company enabling investors, the financial community and rating agencies to assess our ongoing performance.

It opened the trading session at $9.78, the shares rose to $9.82 and dropped to $9.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVE points out that the company has recorded 60.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -208.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 7302880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 77.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CVE stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $9,993 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 215,785,956, which is approximately 48.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 208,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $838.52 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly 2.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 197,626,818 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 74,120,007 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 756,292,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,038,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,087,241 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,565,743 shares during the same period.