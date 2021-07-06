Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] is 23.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] price surged by 34.50 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on July 1, 2021.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Staffing 360’s common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol STAF and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

A sum of 85384920 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $6.75 and dropped to a low of $4.56 until finishing in the latest session at $4.99.

The one-year STAF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.07. The average equity rating for STAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAF shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

STAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.32. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 32.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.84 and a Gross Margin at +15.50. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.65.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now -9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -106.68. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,589, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in STAF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 298.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 80,003 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 61,307 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 39,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,584 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 60,952 shares during the same period.