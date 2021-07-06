Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently 0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.69%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that The Beach Boys Launch Exclusive Siriusxm Radio Channel ‘Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel’.

Limited Engagement Channel Begins July 1, airing for two months, on live satellite and streaming platforms.

Channel to feature the most comprehensive audio collection of The Beach Boys’ musical legacy, including audio from the upcoming Beach Boys’ box set, ‘Feel Flows’ out August 27.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock rose by 13.53%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.4. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.88 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 889.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.73M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 13143358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 10.10%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,867 million, or 14.50% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 87,120,514, which is approximately -3.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,995,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.29 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $289.46 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -12.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 51,789,250 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 93,323,480 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 438,197,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,310,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,125,826 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 18,099,290 shares during the same period.