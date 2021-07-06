Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Revenue clocked in at $180.38 million, up 15.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $35.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2021.

– Reports Record First Quarter Revenue of $45.6 million –.

– System Solutions Revenue Increased 46% to $33.4 million –.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. represents 160.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. SHLS stock price has been found in the range of $34.90 to $35.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 625201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $40.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $33, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SHLS stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SHLS shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.56.

Trading performance analysis for SHLS stock

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.30, while it was recorded at 35.00 for the last single week of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.24 and a Gross Margin at +33.21. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 205.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 183.72.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 34.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $3,128 million, or 99.00% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,797,516, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,473,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.5 million in SHLS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $358.56 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 87,718,338 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,718,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,718,338 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.