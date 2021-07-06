Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Revenue clocked in at $21.37 billion, up 50.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Schlumberger Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Regulatory News:.

Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code (“FCC”), which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the “Company”) to governments for the year ended December 31, 2020 relating to “extractive industries” as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2020 to governments in Bolivia, Georgia, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company’s extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of sand and barite mines.

A sum of 7583429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.50M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $32.93 and dropped to a low of $32.53 until finishing in the latest session at $32.79.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.33. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 95.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.03, while it was recorded at 32.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 49.60%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,850 million, or 77.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,679,246, which is approximately 2.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,407,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.87 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 8.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 125,595,146 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 121,543,602 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 815,690,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,828,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,415,788 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 11,765,358 shares during the same period.