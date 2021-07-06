Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain 15.09% so far this year. What now?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] loss -3.17% or -0.1 points to close at $3.05 with a heavy trading volume of 633121 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Resonant Announces Upgraded WaveX™ Design Software for Acoustic Wave Filter Development, Specifically Enhanced for 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ultra-wideband RF Filters.

Platform is now cloud-based with full 3D finite element modeling to enable XBAR® design workflow; enhancements enable simulation of resonators and filters not possible with ’s commercially available tools.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, announced WaveX™, Resonant’s upgraded finite element modeling (FEM) software platform used for designing RF filters.

It opened the trading session at $3.16, the shares rose to $3.19 and dropped to $3.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RESN points out that the company has recorded 15.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, RESN reached to a volume of 633121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24.

Trading performance analysis for RESN stock

Resonant Inc. [RESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, RESN shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.73. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.18.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -140.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.95. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$424,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resonant Inc. [RESN]

There are presently around $54 million, or 32.70% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,345,300, which is approximately 15.67% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,686,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.0 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 5.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 4,064,922 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,593,171 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,010,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,668,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,005 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,076 shares during the same period.