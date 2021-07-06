Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $-62.10 million, down -4.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has been named to the Top Green Providers list for 2021 by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

A sum of 13246824 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.57M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $33.66 and dropped to a low of $32.275 until finishing in the latest session at $32.48.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.11. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $69 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 33.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,337 million, or 52.30% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,768,929, which is approximately 26.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,808,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $689.6 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 164.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 83,255,099 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 49,369,689 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 154,842,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,467,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,475,447 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 13,612,089 shares during the same period.