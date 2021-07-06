Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] is 34.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE: OSG] price surged by 37.14 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSG”) (NYSE: OSG), a public company focused on providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products primarily in the U.S. Jones Act market, announced that, following receipt by the Company of a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for a price of $3.00 per share, OSG’s Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company to enhance shareholder value, including the non-binding indication of interest.

The strategic process will be led by a newly formed special transaction committee of independent directors, and is fully supported by the Board of Directors and the Company’s management team. The special transaction committee has engaged Evercore as its financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP as its legal advisor to assist the special transaction committee in evaluating strategic alternatives. The strategic alternatives to be explored in connection with the strategic process could include, among other things, a sale of all or part of the Company, a merger or other business combination with another party, or remaining a public company and continuing to execute on management’s long-term business plan.

A sum of 18763940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 917.12K shares. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.04 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

OSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.49. With this latest performance, OSG shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.07. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for OSG is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.26. Additionally, OSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] managed to generate an average of $32,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 49.60% of OSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSG stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,908,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 6,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.14 million in OSG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.49 million in OSG stock with ownership of nearly 7.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG] by around 3,229,736 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,774,725 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,696,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,700,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,636 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 520,546 shares during the same period.