Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Stock trading around $81.82 per share: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 2.87% or 2.28 points to close at $81.82 with a heavy trading volume of 15258432 shares. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Medallia Taps Oracle as a Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Provider to Power Medallia Experience Cloud.

Use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure drives global expansion, lower costs for leader in customer and employee experience as it transitions to multi-cloud strategy.

Medallia will expand its go-to-market reach with Oracle; Medallia Experience Cloud available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

It opened the trading session at $79.45, the shares rose to $82.26 and dropped to $79.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 26.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.29M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 15258432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $79.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.03, while it was recorded at 79.16 for the last single week of trading, and 67.25 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $109,186 million, or 48.90% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 162,240,269, which is approximately -4.39% of the company’s market cap and around 40.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,823,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.54 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.25 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 943 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 53,750,881 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 92,984,456 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 1,187,728,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,463,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,905,872 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,335 shares during the same period.