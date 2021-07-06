NIO Inc. [NIO] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $58.30

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.4746 during the day while it closed the day at $50.40. The company report on July 1, 2021 that NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update.

Company Achieved Record-High Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries.

NIO delivered 8,083 vehicles in June 2021, increasing by 116.1% year-over-year.

NIO Inc. stock has also gained 11.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIO stock has inclined by 28.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.41% and gained 3.41% year-on date.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $83.40 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.46M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 78731632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $54.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIO shares from 33 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 437.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.10, while it was recorded at 50.85 for the last single week of trading, and 42.01 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,335 million, or 35.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 92,019,761, which is approximately -14.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,612,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 13.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 65,951,193 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 75,352,920 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 321,682,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,986,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,872,876 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 18,442,843 shares during the same period.