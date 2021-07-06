Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 120.79M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -4.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.82. The company report on June 23, 2021 that 50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th – 15th, 2021.

Access to Giving – an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings with qualified investors throughout the three-day event.

Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. The event will also include a keynote speaker (to be announced) and three distinctive panels on:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9957184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 17.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.57%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $120.79 million, with 63.37 million shares outstanding and 54.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 9957184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 49.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.59 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2421, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4403 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.06 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,961,322 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 857,841 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,397,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,216,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,343 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 606,416 shares during the same period.