Market cap of Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] reaches 642.31M – now what?

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TREB] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.90 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – TREB).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (“Trebia” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TREB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Trebia, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withSystem1, a Leading Omnichannel Customer Acquisition Platform, and result in System1 becoming a publicly-listed company.

The investigation concerns whether the Trebia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. stock is now -8.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TREB Stock saw the intraday high of $9.93 and lowest of $9.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +1.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 416.05K shares, TREB reached a trading volume of 629431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trebia Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has TREB stock performed recently?

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, TREB shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trebia Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]

49 institutional holders increased their position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TREB] by around 11,305,776 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,625,139 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,234,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,165,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,441,866 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 362,875 shares during the same period.