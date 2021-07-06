Market cap of TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT] reaches 52.56M – now what?

TAT Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: TATT] jumped around 2.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.45 at the close of the session, up 42.62%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that TAT Technologies Reports a New MRO Partnership with Honeywell.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is pleased to announce that TAT Piedmont, a fully owned subsidiary, signed an additional new strategic MRO and lease agreement with Honeywell for the maintenance repair and overhaul of Honywell’s 131 Series of Auxiliary Power Units.

The 131 Series is the leading APU manufactured by Honeywell and serves the Boeing 737 and Airbus 319/320/321 among other aircraft types with over 16,000 engines worldwide and additional units to be produced in the future.

TAT Technologies Ltd. stock is now 86.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TATT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.4399 and lowest of $8.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.34, which means current price is +87.35% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 643.44K shares, TATT reached a trading volume of 34354388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAT Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

How has TATT stock performed recently?

TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.44. With this latest performance, TATT shares gained by 45.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.69 for TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.95 and a Gross Margin at +11.19. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.62.

Return on Total Capital for TATT is now -3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.11. Additionally, TATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT] managed to generate an average of -$8,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.TAT Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for TAT Technologies Ltd. [TATT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 68.90% of TATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TATT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 249,600, which is approximately 3.013% of the company’s market cap and around 53.70% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 154,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in TATT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in TATT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAT Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TAT Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:TATT] by around 39,853 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 50,158 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 349,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TATT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,041 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,158 shares during the same period.