Market cap of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] reaches 41.74B – now what?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.58 during the day while it closed the day at $18.57. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Crestwood and Con Edison Announce Divestiture of Stagecoach Gas Services.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) (“Con Edison”) announced that their subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (“Stagecoach”), to a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) for $1.225 billion. The cash proceeds from the divestiture will be split pro rata between Crestwood and Con Edison in line with each member’s 50% ownership interest in the joint venture. The agreement was signed on May 31, 2021 and is subject to two closing periods. The first closing consists of the transfer of the Stagecoach subsidiaries (with the exception of Twin Tier Pipeline LLC) valued at $1.195 billion, and is expected to occur following approval under Hart-Scott-Rodino, during the third quarter of 2021.

Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood’s general partner, commented, “‘s announcement is bittersweet for Crestwood as it culminates our ownership of Stagecoach Gas Services, which our predecessor company originally acquired in 2005, but we are pleased Kinder Morgan, a great organization with complementary assets in the Northeast, will be the next owner and operator of these irreplaceable infrastructure assets. We want to thank our Stagecoach employees for their hard work and dedication and Con Edison for being a valuable joint venture partner over the last five years. As of result of this transaction, Crestwood will enhance our financial flexibility by immediately accelerating our de-leveraging strategy to achieve a year-end 2021 pro forma leverage ratio of 3.50x to 3.75x, consistent with our long-term target that we have communicated to our investors over the past several years. As a result, we are now positioned to further reduce our cost of capital and enhance returns to our unitholders through opportunistic common and preferred unit buy-backs, as we strive to be a leading sustainable MLP with best-in-class financial metrics.”.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock has also gained 1.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMI stock has inclined by 11.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.84% and gained 35.84% year-on date.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $41.74 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.60M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 7288997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 4.03%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,344 million, or 61.90% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,906,182, which is approximately 2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,416,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 12.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 106,443,755 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 118,855,938 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,139,472,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,772,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,061,936 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,835,369 shares during the same period.