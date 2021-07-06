Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.55. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Signs Agreement to Certify and Continuously Monitor Potential Emissions From All Appalachia Production.

Responsibly sourced gas pioneer strengthens ESG leadership with first-of-its-kind, basin-wide commitment with Project Canary.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced that it executed an agreement to obtain independent responsibly sourced gas (RSG) certification through Project Canary’s stringent TrustWell™ standards and continuous emissions monitoring across its Appalachia basin operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8598343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwestern Energy Company stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $3.80 billion, with 675.38 million shares outstanding and 672.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.09M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 8598343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $3,400 million, or 91.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,942,579, which is approximately 5.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 91,838,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.7 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $429.8 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 59,353,557 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 51,742,316 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 501,540,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,636,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,519,599 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,677,327 shares during the same period.