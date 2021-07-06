Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -3.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.70. The company report on June 24, 2021 that QuantumScape to Join Russell 3000 Index and Russell 1000 Index.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and Russell 1000 Index at the end of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. markets open on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value-style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8124884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 8.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $11.24 billion, with 368.78 million shares outstanding and 195.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.44M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 8124884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $44.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.04 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,741 million, or 31.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.90% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.12 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $173.55 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,805,843 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 32,765,040 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,379,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,191,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,006,514 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,020 shares during the same period.