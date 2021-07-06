Market Analysts see GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] traded at a high on 07/02/21, posting a 5.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on June 8, 2021 that CIT Serves as Sole Lender on $20 Million Credit Facility for GEE Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) announced that its Asset-Based Lending business served as agent and sole lender on a loan and revolving credit facility for GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB), a leading provider of professional staffing services and human resources solutions. Proceeds from the financing will be used to pay off existing debt and for general working capital purposes.

GEE Group, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a multi-brand national staffing and recruiting firm providing services in the IT, legal, engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare and industrial verticals delivered from two business divisions, professional and commercial.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24601702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GEE Group Inc. stands at 5.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.69%.

The market cap for JOB stock reached $64.60 million, with 113.50 million shares outstanding and 70.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, JOB reached a trading volume of 24601702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has JOB stock performed recently?

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, JOB shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5802, while it was recorded at 0.5805 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0357 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,251,236, which is approximately 218.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, holding 792,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in JOB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 55.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,261,045 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 959,268 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 732,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,952,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,019 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.