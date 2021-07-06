Market Analysts see Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Asensus Surgical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

A sum of 7804605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.14M shares. Asensus Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.63 until finishing in the latest session at $2.89.

The one-year ASXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.75. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 362.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 732.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 18.80% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,109,464, which is approximately 6598.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,132,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.72 million in ASXC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.8 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 89.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 27,396,495 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,799,836 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,559,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,756,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,726,597 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,891 shares during the same period.