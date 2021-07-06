Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $94.70 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that AMD Leads High Performance Computing Towards Exascale and Beyond.

— Adoption of AMD EPYC processors in Top500 list of world’s fastest supercomputers accelerates; number of AMD-powered systems doubles since November and EPYC processors power half of the newly ranked systems —.

— AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ accelerators enabling engineering breakthroughs and powering research addressing the world’s most complex scientific challenges —.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $113.37 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $92.205 to $95.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.13M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 51342976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $104.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.23 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.28, while it was recorded at 91.71 for the last single week of trading, and 84.17 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $79,220 million, or 70.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,958,003, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,209,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.34 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 70,323,052 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 96,916,705 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 669,297,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,536,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,875,366 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 25,803,361 shares during the same period.