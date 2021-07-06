Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] moved down -7.53: Why It’s Important

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price plunged by -7.53 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Luokung Signs Autonomous-Driving Data Services Contracts with Leading Global Auto Manufacturer and Auto Parts Supplier.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services and High Definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, announced the signing of a designated service contract for autonomous-driving data collection and data management in China with one of the world’s top auto manufacturers.

Luokung’s wholly-owned subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”) has begun implementing these services and hopes to have a long-term role as this customer’s autonomous-driving data service provider.

A sum of 8773404 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.75M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $2.40 and dropped to a low of $2.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 58.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 4.09% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 16.946% of the company’s market cap and around 24.00% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 328,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in LKCO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.55 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 333.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 1,214,862 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 556,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,723,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,495,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,359 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,315 shares during the same period.