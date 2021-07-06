Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell -12.26% so far this year. What now?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 1.26 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 28, 2021.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 2555878Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 2555878.

A sum of 10786184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.71M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $6.55 and dropped to a low of $6.395 until finishing in the latest session at $6.44.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.54. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.25 to $8.50, while CIBC kept a Neutral rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,802 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 78,790,917, which is approximately -14.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,734,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.01 million in KGC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $232.26 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -5.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 62,241,353 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 106,542,166 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 421,610,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,394,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,629,507 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 33,953,797 shares during the same period.