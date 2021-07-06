Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -4.32: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -4.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.66. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Mani Iyer Appointed CEO of Ideanomics Electric Tractor Subsidiary Solectrac.

– Iyer is an industry veteran with more than 28 years of experience in the agriculture sector.

– Appointment sets the stage for Solectrac scale through supply chain, channel distribution and product innovation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14377275 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.46%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $1.18 billion, with 391.13 million shares outstanding and 380.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.17M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 14377275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $55 million, or 4.90% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,864,964, which is approximately 16.208% of the company’s market cap and around 10.56% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,808,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 million in IDEX stocks shares; and M&T BANK CORP, currently with $5.09 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -58.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,381,571 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,888,661 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,222,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,492,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,174,733 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,752 shares during the same period.