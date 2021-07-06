General Electric Company [GE] Revenue clocked in at $76.22 billion, up 23.70% YTD: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] loss -0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $13.36 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that GE Digital Joins With Airbus and Delta TechOps in Digital Alliance for Fleet Health Monitoring and Diagnostics Solutions.

Expanding partnership combines expertise in digital analytics, aircraft systems, and airline and maintenance operations.

Added predictive maintenance capabilities further benefit 140 airlines engaged with the Skywise Core data platform as carriers return to flight.

General Electric Company represents 8.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.34 billion with the latest information. GE stock price has been found in the range of $13.31 to $13.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.74M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 33199892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

General Electric Company [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $75,248 million, or 65.40% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 760,463,363, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 651,995,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.57 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 866 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 400,903,795 shares. Additionally, 892 investors decreased positions by around 276,052,597 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 4,955,409,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,632,366,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,869,670 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 35,401,490 shares during the same period.