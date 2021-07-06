FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Revenue clocked in at $64.60 million, down -24.98% YTD: What’s Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on July 1, 2021 that San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — announced the completion of site construction and commencement of commercial operation for its 1.4 megawatt SureSource 1500™ biofuels fuel cell project with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department (SBMWD) in California. FuelCell Energy’s platform eliminates the need for another flare in California. FuelCell Energy offers the only fuel cell power generation platform approved by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) for use with on-site biofuels. The commercial operation of this project adds 1.4 megawatts to the Company’s generation fleet portfolio, bringing the total to 34 megawatts.

“We are excited to begin commercial operation of our platform in San Bernardino,” commented Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “We are executing on our promise to the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department, delivering 1.4 megawatts of clean power and, importantly, contributing to cleaner air quality in the region by capturing and using the on-site methane gas that was otherwise being flared. Utilizing our utility-scale fuel cell power and heat platform, coupled with our proprietary engineered biogas treatment system, the continuous power profile of our platforms makes them an excellent fit with wastewater treatment plants.”.

A sum of 14755793 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.33M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $8.70 and dropped to a low of $8.22 until finishing in the latest session at $8.38.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.99. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $9.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $920 million, or 35.70% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,835,497, which is approximately 12.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,888,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.43 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $67.17 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 26,946,647 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 15,111,687 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,674,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,732,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,209,138 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,512 shares during the same period.