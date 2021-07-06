Ford Motor Company [F] gain 69.85% so far this year. What now?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $14.93 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.83, while the highest price level was $15.04. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales up 117 Percent in June – Delivering New First Half Record – Mustang Mach-E Sales up 27 Percent Over May; Ford SUVs Post Best First Half Retail Sales in 20 Years on Strength From New Products.

Lincoln SUVs Set New Record, Retail Sales up 23 Percent.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported its June 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 81.73M shares, F reached to a volume of 43824908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 53.00%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,544 million, or 55.30% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.55 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 214,670,347 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 158,671,422 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 1,739,452,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,112,793,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,207,347 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 41,534,739 shares during the same period.