For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.98 during the day while it closed the day at $6.72. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Bionano Genomics’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey and Cancer Genomics Consortium President Dr. Yassmine Akkari to Present on Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) at the 2021 International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey and current President of the Cancer Genomics Consortium Dr. Yassmine Akkari will present at the 6th Annual International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India to be held virtually from July 2nd-4th 2021. Dr. Chaubey has been recognized to present as an invited speaker and will discuss how optical genome mapping (OGM) is enabling a revolution in cytogenetics during a session titled “Genetic Counseling in the Omics Era” on Saturday July 3rd at 9:25 am IST. Dr. Akkari will present her results using OGM for the genome analysis of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML), and discuss how genetic counselors can introduce OGM to patients on July 3rd at 4:10 pm IST. Bionano Genomics is a Diamond Sponsor of the conference.

This conference aims to promote education among genetic counselors, specialists, doctors, health care providers and students, about current topics in genetics, genomics and genetic counseling. The Annual International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India has over 2,000 delegates from across the globe and can be accessed at bgciconference.com.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -10.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -17.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 118.18% and gained 118.18% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.90 billion, with 278.85 million shares outstanding and 275.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.61M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 10607512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1282.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.60.

There are presently around $290 million, or 15.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,486,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,295,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.47 million in BNGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $28.17 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 32,173,708 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,434,823 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,616,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,225,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,002,903 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 318,575 shares during the same period.