Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] moved up 1.44: Why It’s Important

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.02%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Farmmi Continues to Build Sales Growth with Latest Win.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., won a new product order from a long-term customer for its popular dried black fungus. The customer will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Our level of customer engagements continues to expand as we add further value with our leading packaging and logistics to ensure product quality, flavor and minimize costly waste. We are focused on accelerating Farmmi’s revenue growth and overall expansion as we leverage our large scale to serve higher demand levels worldwide. We expect our accelerated growth will continue, led by catalysts from health and wellness, professional and aspiring cooks, and an expansion of the overall consumption of mushrooms.”.

Over the last 12 months, FAMI stock dropped by -33.76%.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.27 million, with 189.55 million shares outstanding and 17.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.74M shares, FAMI stock reached a trading volume of 9955057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4901, while it was recorded at 0.4531 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9670 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 375,199, which is approximately -47.554% of the company’s market cap and around 5.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 90,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $34000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 165,284 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 404,719 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,284 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,519 shares during the same period.